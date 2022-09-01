Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Down to $5.68

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.68, but opened at $5.46. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Nexa Resources Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $720.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexa Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.