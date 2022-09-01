Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Newmont were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 217,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,246,000 after acquiring an additional 40,879 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,334.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 96,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 123.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 845,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,123,000 after acquiring an additional 466,309 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NEM. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $41.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,188.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

