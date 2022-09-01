NEST Protocol Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (NEST)

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $91.11 million and $3.72 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST.

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is a distributed oracle network and a permissionless community of token holders, data providers, and validators. As an oracle, NEST Protocol provides a solution to certificate on-chain data, e.g. quotes of digital assets. In NEST network, all data is directly generated on-chain: users (so-called Quote Miners) upload their own asset price quotes with a certain amount of collateral, and the quotes will input to NEST's price chain after a fixed verification period.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

