nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Trading Down 8.3%

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) shares fell 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.74 and last traded at $28.93. 3,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 826,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

nCino Trading Down 10.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity at nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $359,620.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,941,486.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 25,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $890,094.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,961 shares in the company, valued at $6,055,364.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $359,620.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 894,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,941,486.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $5,938,354. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth $11,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

