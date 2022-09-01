Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (CVE:NSP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$4.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products in Canada. The company offers plant-based food under the Plantein brand; hemp food under the NATERA and CHII brands; protein bars under the Elevate Me brand; and mushroom fortified bars under the Woods Wild brand, as well as various products under the NATERA Sports and NATERA FX brands.

