National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Short Interest Up 7.2% in August

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 8,210,000 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Vision

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,764,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,517,000 after buying an additional 2,337,112 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in National Vision by 43.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in National Vision by 17.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 515,072 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,848,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,701,000 after purchasing an additional 492,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 647.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after purchasing an additional 470,381 shares during the period.

National Vision Stock Up 0.5 %

EYE stock opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.34. National Vision has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $65.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.67 million. National Vision had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

EYE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays raised their target price on National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on National Vision to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

