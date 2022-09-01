National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.86-$3.92 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Health Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.25.

National Health Investors Trading Down 0.5 %

National Health Investors stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,968. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 12.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.82.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.58%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,147.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 29.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 28.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 7.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

