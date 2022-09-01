National Bank Financial Cuts Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target to C$51.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LRCDF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Down 11.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRCDF traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 692. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $27.45 and a 12 month high of $35.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.12.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

