My Personal CFO LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

My Personal CFO LLC reduced its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New makes up about 1.8% of My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. My Personal CFO LLC owned 1.28% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAPR. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 173.7% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 217,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 138,053 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 492,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after buying an additional 48,458 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 40,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BAPR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,964. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $34.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.81.

