My Personal CFO LLC Has $576,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

My Personal CFO LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating) by 139.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 441,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 48,970 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $8,094,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $271,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BJAN stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.22. 1,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,397. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $37.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.15.

