Mute Self Reported Market Cap Tops $9.09 Million (MUTE)

Mute (MUTE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Mute coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001128 BTC on popular exchanges. Mute has a market capitalization of $9.09 million and approximately $120,210.00 worth of Mute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mute has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,141.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00032871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00083676 BTC.

Mute Coin Profile

MUTE is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. Mute’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. Mute’s official Twitter account is @mute_io.

Buying and Selling Mute

According to CryptoCompare, “MUTE is the gas that powers the growth of the ecosystem via the DAO, funding proposals and benefitting directly through a 'buyback and make' initiative. Earn transaction fees by staking your L1 LP tokens. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

