MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.24

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.24 and traded as low as $0.17. MusclePharm shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 0 shares.

MusclePharm Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.

About MusclePharm

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, gels, and on-the-go ready to eat snacks. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio includes combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; and essential supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products.

