Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Insider Sells $165,660.00 in Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) insider Calin Popa sold 100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $165,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,729 shares in the company, valued at $98,552.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mullen Automotive Trading Up 5.0 %

MULN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,149,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,158,461. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $339.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MULN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

