MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in MP Materials by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 23,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $812,548.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,288,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,361,608.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $9,872,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,417,204.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 23,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $812,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,288,458 shares in the company, valued at $44,361,608.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,961,911 shares of company stock valued at $187,661,277. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Price Performance

NYSE MP traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,075. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.93. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a current ratio of 20.39.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MP has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

