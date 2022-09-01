Mowi ASA (MHGVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on September 19th

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1773 per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Mowi ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MHGVY opened at $20.41 on Thursday. Mowi ASA has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Mowi ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Mowi ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

