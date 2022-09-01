MotaCoin Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (MOTA)

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One MotaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MotaCoin has traded down 23% against the dollar. MotaCoin has a market capitalization of $110,690.21 and approximately $928.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,031.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002227 BTC.
MotaCoin Profile
MotaCoin (CRYPTO:MOTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,464,469 coins and its circulating supply is 55,258,223 coins. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net.
MotaCoin Coin Trading
