Morgan Stanley Increases Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $35.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Pure Storage Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.88 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.50. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $36.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

