Moonriver Price Down 13% Over Last Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $62.47 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for $12.00 or 0.00060284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.
Moonriver Coin Profile
Moonriver’s total supply is 10,451,646 coins and its circulating supply is 5,204,327 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Moonriver Coin Trading
