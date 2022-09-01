Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 203.80 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 197.10 ($2.38). Approximately 224,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 672,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195.90 ($2.37).

MOON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.71) target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £616.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,001.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 205.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 221.45.

In related news, insider David W. Keens purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £18,700 ($22,595.46).

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. It sells its products under the Moonpig and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

