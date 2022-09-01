MoonEdge Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MOONED)

MoonEdge (MOONED) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One MoonEdge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonEdge has a market cap of $636,561.20 and $14,225.00 worth of MoonEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MoonEdge has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MoonEdge alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.94 or 0.00478217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00825862 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015489 BTC.

MoonEdge Coin Profile

MoonEdge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MoonEdge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonEdge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonEdge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonEdge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.