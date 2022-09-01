MoonEdge Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MOONED)

MoonEdge (MOONED) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One MoonEdge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonEdge has a market cap of $636,561.20 and $14,225.00 worth of MoonEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MoonEdge has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.94 or 0.00478217 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00825862 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015489 BTC.
MoonEdge Coin Profile
MoonEdge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling MoonEdge
