MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.35)-$(0.28) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.196-1.206 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion. MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.35–$0.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $414.78.

NASDAQ MDB traded down $7.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.86. 1,823,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,340. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.20. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total transaction of $4,396,925.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,841,025.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total transaction of $4,396,925.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,841,025.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $3,691,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,004,789.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

