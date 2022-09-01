Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Monetary Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Atlassian by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 48,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,486,000 after purchasing an additional 34,440 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atlassian by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.42.

Atlassian Stock Down 4.8 %

TEAM stock traded down $11.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.67. 10,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,997. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $159.54 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.32.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

