Monetary Management Group Inc. Reduces Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Monetary Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.17. The stock had a trading volume of 52,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $118.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

