Monetary Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,500 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.70. 100,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,470,833. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average is $84.78. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

