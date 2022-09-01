Monetary Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $4,067,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,515 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $37.21. 67,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,744,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average is $39.04. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.