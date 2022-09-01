Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $344,000 Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 109.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTI. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BTI traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 20,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,238. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

British American Tobacco Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.