Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.10

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.10 and traded as low as C$1.83. Moneta Gold shares last traded at C$1.86, with a volume of 61,316 shares traded.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Moneta Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.70 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.10. The company has a market cap of C$184.65 million and a P/E ratio of -14.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Moneta Gold Inc operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

