Monero (XMR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $83.76 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and $83.76 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $151.87 or 0.00752493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,168,426 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is ww.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

