Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises approximately 0.9% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.68. The stock had a trading volume of 287,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,788,224. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

