Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Trading Down 28.9%

Shares of Monarch Mining Co. (TSE:GBAR – Get Rating) were down 28.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 376,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 449% from the average daily volume of 68,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Monarch Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Monarch Mining alerts:

Monarch Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94.

Monarch Mining Company Profile

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. The company's projects include the Beaufor Mine, including 23 mining claims covering an area of 5.9 square kilometers located to the northeast of the town of Val-d'Or in the Province of Quebec; the Croinor property, which comprise one mining lease for a total of 337 claims with an area of approximately 151.88 square kilometers situated to the east of Val-d'Or; and the Beacon Mill property consist of 11 mining claims covering an area of 1.8 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.