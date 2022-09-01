Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 373.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,682 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.79. 2,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.93.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Recommended Stories

