Mogul Productions Reaches 1-Day Volume of $592,940.00 (STARS)

Mogul Productions (STARS) traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Mogul Productions has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mogul Productions has a market cap of $2.33 million and $592,940.00 worth of Mogul Productions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mogul Productions coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,575.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.05 or 0.07380703 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002271 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00824405 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015630 BTC.
Mogul Productions Coin Profile
Mogul Productions’ total supply is 397,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,657,541 coins. The Reddit community for Mogul Productions is https://reddit.com/r/mogulproductions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mogul Productions’ official Twitter account is @we_are_mogul.
Mogul Productions Coin Trading
