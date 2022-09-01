Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Position Trimmed by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,525 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $9,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 231.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

NYSE MC traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $41.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,532. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.49.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 76.91%. The company had revenue of $242.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 51.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.