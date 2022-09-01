Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$56.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.44 million. Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.72 EPS.

Model N Price Performance

NYSE MODN traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $29.05. 169,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,646. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Model N has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $37.38.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Model N will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

MODN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $83,081.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 143,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,630.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $319,063.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,916,653.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $83,081.25. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 143,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,552,630.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,207 shares of company stock valued at $634,595 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Model N by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,822,000 after acquiring an additional 159,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Model N by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,512,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,304,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,979,000 after buying an additional 19,326 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,539,000 after buying an additional 44,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,263,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.