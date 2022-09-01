Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.09

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 14022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 490,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 30,091 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 953,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 304,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 155,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 76,924 shares in the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

