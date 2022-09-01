Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.09

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 14022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.73.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.
