Mithril Market Cap Achieves $24.69 Million (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $24.69 million and approximately $13.76 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mithril has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Mithril coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008913 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00208171 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000267 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mithril Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

