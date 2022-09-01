Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Mission Valley Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

