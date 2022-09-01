Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 77752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Mission Ready Solutions Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.05 million and a P/E ratio of -4.43.

Mission Ready Solutions Company Profile

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. the company operates through two segments Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services. It offers protective services gears.

