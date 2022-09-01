Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Shares Down 13%

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF – Get Rating) shares were down 13% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Minor International Public Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92.

Minor International Public Company Profile

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Hotel, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 2,389 restaurant outlets in 23 countries under The Pizza Company, The Coffee Club, Riverside, Benihana, Thai Express, Bonchon, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, and Burger King brands.

