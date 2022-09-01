MinePlex (PLEX) Price Up 148.5% Over Last Week

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00003990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 148.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MinePlex has a total market cap of $226.20 million and $2.21 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00440568 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002225 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00823507 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015669 BTC.
About MinePlex
MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 281,868,173 coins. MinePlex’s official message board is mineplex.io/blog. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.
MinePlex Coin Trading
