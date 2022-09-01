Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 34,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 578,359 shares.The stock last traded at $5.92 and had previously closed at $6.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Micro Focus International Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45.

Micro Focus International Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micro Focus International

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFGP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 35,714.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

