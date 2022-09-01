Michele Tyler Sells 297 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) VP Michele Tyler sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $13,715.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,631 shares in the company, valued at $444,759.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCH traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.42. 635,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,874. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.78. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

PCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,371,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 835.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 616,864 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,503,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,827,000 after purchasing an additional 319,445 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1,767.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 322,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 304,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after buying an additional 258,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

