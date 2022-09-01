MiamiCoin (MIA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,084.00

MiamiCoin (MIA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. MiamiCoin has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $11,084.00 worth of MiamiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MiamiCoin has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One MiamiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00826677 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015579 BTC.
MiamiCoin Profile
MiamiCoin’s total supply is 5,566,350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,639,300,000 coins. MiamiCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
MiamiCoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for MiamiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiamiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.