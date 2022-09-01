MiamiCoin (MIA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,084.00

MiamiCoin (MIA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. MiamiCoin has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $11,084.00 worth of MiamiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MiamiCoin has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One MiamiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00826677 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015579 BTC.

MiamiCoin Profile

MiamiCoin’s total supply is 5,566,350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,639,300,000 coins. MiamiCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MiamiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiamiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiamiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiamiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

