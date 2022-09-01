MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Bought by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 635,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,899 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International comprises approximately 2.2% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $26,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 148,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 624,530 shares of company stock valued at $21,491,264. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of research firms recently commented on MGM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Shares of MGM traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $31.93. 194,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,379,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.