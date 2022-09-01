Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,805 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SRE opened at $164.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.74. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $173.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.22.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

