Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 64,820 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,820 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CL. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,146 shares of company stock worth $14,016,640. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $78.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

