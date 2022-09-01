Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 61,535 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61,535 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW stock opened at $90.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.11 and a 200-day moving average of $103.82. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $694,507.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 202,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,394,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,273,103 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Citigroup cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.