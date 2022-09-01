Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 32,863 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,863 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,939,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,306,000 after buying an additional 13,802 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $101.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.06 and a one year high of $171.12. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.76 and a 200-day moving average of $116.35.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.