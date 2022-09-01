Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 32,024 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 32,024 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.74.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $91.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.02 and a 200-day moving average of $97.80.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

