Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 24,865 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 24,865 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 10,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $205.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.